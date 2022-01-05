129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 129 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 345,255, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

5164 tests were administered (total 2,586,737)

103 people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 332,304.

3 people died, bringing the death toll to 7989.

As of January 5, the number of active cases stood at 3451.