Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to serve as Armenia’s chairman of joint inter-governmental commission with Iran
15:12, 5 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan was appointed as the Armenian side’s chairman at the Armenia-Iran Joint Inter-Governmental Commission.
The Armenian side’s composition in the commission was approved by the Prime Minister back in 2019, and then-Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan was appointed as chairman.
Papikyan was appointed Defense Minister in 2021.
