Ex-Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Ambassador to Russia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan was appointed as the new Armenian Ambassador to Russia, the presidency said.
