Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-01-22

YEREVAN, 5 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 482.55 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 545.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.37 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.60 drams to 652.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 107.01 drams to 28102.68 drams. Silver price down by 2.76 drams to 355.12 drams. Platinum price up by 259.33 drams to 15126.48 drams.