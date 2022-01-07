LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 January:

The price of aluminum up by 1.33% to $2923.50, copper price down by 2.04% to $9560.00, lead price down by 1.21% to $2281.00, nickel price down by 1.83% to $20360.00, tin price up by 0.19% to $39250.00, zinc price down by 1.39% to $3554.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.