Armenian peacekeepers’ task in Kazakhstan to be protection of strategic facilities – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia clarified what mission Armenian servicemen, involved in the CSTO peacekeeping forces, are going to carry out in Kazakhstan.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan gave a comment to ARMENPRESS about whether the Armenian government is going to evacuate the Armenian citizens from Kazakhstan during the current violent unrest. “There is no such plan at this moment”, he said in response.

Mr Hunanyan informed that no Armenian citizen has been injured during the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan.

As for the mission of Armenian peacekeepers in Kazakhstan, the MFA spokesperson said: “The task of Armenian peacekeepers will be the protection of strategic facilities”.