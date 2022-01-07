Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Russian Airborne Troops Commander Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov to lead CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov, the Commander of the Russian Airborne Troops was appointed as Commander of the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.








