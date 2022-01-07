Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

CSTO peacekeepers take control over Almaty airport in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRES. The CSTO peacekeepers have taken control of the Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, TASS reported citing the Russian military.

“At this moment the Almaty airport is under the complete control jointly with Kazakh law enforcement agencies,” Major-General Igor Konashenko of the Russian Defense Ministry said.








