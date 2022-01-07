Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Armenia, United States celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

Armenia, United States celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the United States are celebrating today the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“Since 1992, Armenia and United States have developed a strong partnership anchored on common values of democracy, respect for human rights and rule of law”, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter, congratulating both countries on this occasion.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]