Armenia, United States celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
12:20, 7 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the United States are celebrating today the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
“Since 1992, Armenia and United States have developed a strong partnership anchored on common values of democracy, respect for human rights and rule of law”, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter, congratulating both countries on this occasion.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | باللغة العربية | AMP Version