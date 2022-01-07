Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Kazakhstan crisis: President Tokayev orders to fire at terrorists without warning

Kazakhstan crisis: President Tokayev orders to fire at terrorists without warning

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Kassim-Jomart Tokayev announced that he has issued an order to law enforcement agencies to “open fire at terrorists without warning.”

In a televised address to the nation, President Tokayev said that the “gangs” continue to damage state property and harm citizens.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]