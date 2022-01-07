Kazakhstan’s President thanks Prime Minister Pashinyan for deployment of CSTO peacekeepers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan – the current chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, as well as the leaders of the other CSTO member states Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for the decision to send a joint peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan.

“As you know, pursuant to the main clauses of the CSTO charter documents, Kazakhstan applied to the leaders of the member states requesting the deployment of a joint peacekeeping continent to support in establishing constitutional order. This contingent arrived to our country for a brief period of time for carrying out protection and logistics. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia – who is now presiding in the CSTO, as well as the presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. I am relaying special thanks to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. He reacted to my request very swiftly, and most importantly warmly and as a friend,” President Tokayev said in a message.