Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss activity of CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation today, discussing the activity of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan, the Belarusian Presidential Office reports.

Lukashenko also held a phone talk today with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During all the phone talks the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan was discussed.

“During the talk the leaders stated that one of the key tasks is to prevent the infiltration of outside criminal groups to the territory of Kazakhstan, so that the Kazakh people will be able to solve their domestic problems by themselves”, the statement says.