Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-01-22

YEREVAN, 7 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 482.79 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.76 drams to 546.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.38 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.43 drams to 654.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 328.29 drams to 27774.39 drams. Silver price down by 9.83 drams to 345.29 drams. Platinum price down by 116.65 drams to 15009.83 drams.