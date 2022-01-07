Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss a range of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors exchanged Christmas congratulations.

Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili expressed satisfaction with the current cooperation between the Governments of the two countries aimed at the development of the Armenian-Georgian relations, discussed a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.