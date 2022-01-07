Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

NATO concerned over situation in Kazakhstan

NATO concerned over situation in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The NATO is concerned over the developments in Kazakhstan and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and protect human rights, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We are closely following the situation in Kazakhstan, we are concerned about what has happened. Restraint, end to violence, protection of human rights are a necessity," he said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]