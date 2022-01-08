LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.29% to $2932.00, copper price up by 0.35% to $9593.00, lead price up by 1.27% to $2310.00, nickel price up by 1.20% to $20605.00, tin price up by 2.29% to $40150.00, zinc price up by 0.32% to $3565.50, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.