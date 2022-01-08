Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health reports.

45 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 7.

At the moment, 54 patients are hospitalized, the others receive treatment at home.

The ministry urges citizens to follow all the rules to avoid the further spread of the virus.