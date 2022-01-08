Unknown senders send bomb threat e-mails to Armenian, Belarussian Embassies in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Embassies of Armenia and Belarus in Moscow, Russia, received e-mails threatening a bomb attack yesterday, TASS reports.

In the e-mails unknown people were demanding that the two countries withdraw their troops from the territory of Kazakhstan.

According to TASS, the Embassy buildings were examined, no explosive devices have been found.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan. In several days, they escalated into mass riots and assaults at the bodies of authority in many cities. Thousands of people were injured, and there were casualties. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance. CSTO peacekeepers have already commenced their mission in Kazakhstan. Armenia sent 100 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO mission.