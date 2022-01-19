Question Time expected in Parliament
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Cabinet members are expected in parliament for Question Time during the January 19 session.
Before the Question Time, lawmakers will hold a confirmation vote for Hovhannes Khachatryan as the Vice Governor of the Central Bank. Khachatryan is nominated by the ruling Civil Contract party.
Several other bills will be debated as well.
