President Sarkissian takes brief vacation for medical examination

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. After completing the visit to the United Arab Emirates, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian took a “brief” vacation to undergo a “necessary medical examination,” his office said in a press release.

