Flyone Armenia to launch Yerevan-Istanbul flights on February 2

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure again officially announced that Flyone Armenia airline will launch the Yerevan-Istanbul flights on February 2, Anadolu reports.

Flyone Armenia was granted a permit for operating three roundtrip flights per week from Yerevan to Istanbul. 

The Turkish Pegasus airline will also operate the route, again three times per week.








