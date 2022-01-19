No government will ever even attempt to doubt historical fact of Armenian Genocide – FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. No government of Armenia has ever and will ever attempt to doubt the fact that the Armenian Genocide is a historical fact, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in parliament in response to opposition MP Anna Mkrtchyan’s (Pativ Unem) question.

Mirzoyan cited the government program, which was approved by parliament.

“There it is written in black and white the Armenian government’s position over the Armenian Genocide. No government has ever attempted, and I hope in the future no government will ever even attempt to doubt the fact that the Armenian Genocide is a historical fact,” Mirzoyan said.