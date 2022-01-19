3809 victims, 220 missing in action – Investigative Committee of Armenia publishes fresh data on 44-day war

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee continues the investigation into the case of unleashing an aggressive war by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh, the use of military mercenaries, the use of prohibited methods of war, targeting the civilian population, violation of international humanitarian law.

ARMENPRESS reports the Investigative Committee informs that within the framework of the criminal case, it was determined that as a result of the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, 3809 people died. As of January 19, 2022, the whereabouts of 199 servicemen and 21 civilians are unknown.

To date, 141 captured servicemen and civilians have been transferred by Azerbaijan to the Republic of Armenia.