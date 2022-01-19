CSTO peacekeeping forces suffered no casualties in Kazakhstan – Stanislav Zas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas informed the leaders of the CSTO member states about the end of the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces from the territory of Kazakhstan, ARMENPRES reports the press secretary of the organization Vladimir Zainetdinov told TASS.

The message sent to the leaders of the CSTO member states informed that there were no losses of peacekeeping forces, as well as military equipment and ammunition.