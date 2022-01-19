Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan delivers credentials to the President of Greece

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on January 19, ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in Greece informed.

During the meeting following the official ceremony, the Greek President congratulated the Armenian Ambassador and wished him success, expressing confidence that he will invest his efforts in the further development of bilateral relations.

Emphasizing the traditional friendly relations between Armenia and Greece and the historical close ties, Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan noted that the two countries have a great potential for deepening cooperation and hoped that as a result of his activities the agenda of the Armenian-Greek cooperation will further expand. The Ambassador emphasized that the Armenian-Greek relations are based on common values, principles, fraternal ties, which are above all other types of contacts. At the same time, the Ambassador noted that the focus of his activity will be not only the deepening of political and economic relations, but also the use of the great potential existing in the cultural, scientific and educational spheres.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wished success to Ambassador Mkrtchyan in carrying out his diplomatic mission in Greece and expressed support for that mission. The President of Greece also congratulated on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Greece on January 20.