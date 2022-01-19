Ararat Mirzoyan presents details of his short meeting with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan presented details of the informal meeting with Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Stockholm. ARMENPRESS reports in a parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP from “I have honor” faction Hayk Mamijanyan about that meeting, Mirzoyan said that he can literally represent his meeting with Çavuşoğlu.

“We did not have an official meeting, just walking from one room to another, where the official meeting was to take place, we walked side by side, greeted each other, got acquainted, expressed readiness to normalize relations, talked about appointing special representatives, agreed to appoint representatives as soon as we return to our countries and start the process. I think this is a good conversation, it is not an official meeting, but it is a meeting, and the signals are positive," Mirzoyan said, ruling out the possibilities of a secret meeting, and as it was not an official meeting, there was no corresponding press release.