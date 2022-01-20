Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-01-22

YEREVAN, 20 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 481.66 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.40 drams to 546.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.29 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.64 drams to 656.31 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 150.80 drams to 28291.65 drams. Silver price up by 13.32 drams to 368.17 drams. Platinum price up by 495.86 drams to 15702.53 drams.