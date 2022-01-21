Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Chania lighthouse, Alexandroupolis City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors

Chania lighthouse, Alexandroupolis City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Greece, the famous lighthouse in the Greek city of Chania (Crete island) and the City Hall building of Alexandroupolis were lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said on social media.

Armenia and Greece established diplomatic relations on January 20, 1992.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]