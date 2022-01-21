Armenia’s Metsamor executive presents details of future nuclear power station

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the new nuclear power plant in Armenia will be trained in Russia, the Director-General of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (Metsamor) Eduard Martirosyan told TASS news agency.

“In Russia,” he said when asked where the future staff of the new plant will be trained.

The lifecycle of the current Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant was extended to 2026, and it will further be extended for another 10 years.

Meanwhile, the construction of the new nuclear power plant will take somewhere between 10 or 12 years, Martirosyan said.

Martirosyan said that the specialists of the current nuclear power plant have also studied in Russia.

Additionally, Martirosyan said they’ve considered the option of constructing small plants. He said there is a probability of building such a plant for the Geopromining Armenia company in Syunik Province.

In September 2021, Geopromining donated 25% of its shares in the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine to the Armenian government.

The new nuclear power plant must have at least the same capacity as the active one – 500-600 MW.

At the same time, he didn’t rule out the possibility of building a more powerful plant – 2 power units with 1200 MW capacity. This will depend on the level of energy consumption of that time, and the possibility of expanding energy supplies to neighboring countries.

On the sidelines of Expo 2020 in Dubai, ROSATOM and the management of the Armenian nuclear power plant signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the project.