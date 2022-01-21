Armenia bans gambling advertisements

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted amendments to the Law on Advertising, banning all kinds of gambling advertisements.

The bill passed first reading with 56 votes in favor, 8 against and 16 lawmakers voted present.

The law bans gambling advertisements of all types, including via television, radio, internet with few exceptions: the casinos or bookmakers will still be able to advertise their services through their own official websites or on their own buildings.

During the debates, ruling Civil Contract party MP Babken Tunyan said 3,2 trillion drams in gambling bets were made from January to November of 2021 in Armenia.