Rex Kalamian of Detroit Pistons to be head coach of Armenian National Basketball Team

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Detroit Pistons assistant coach Rex Kalamian will be the new head coach of the Armenian National Basketball Team, the Basketball Federation of Armenia said.

Kalamian will lead the team to the European Championship due June 28-July 3 in Malta.

Earlier, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted : “Detroit Pistons assistant Rex Kalamian has agreed to become the new head coach of the Armenian national team, Kalamian tells ESPN. His grandmother escaped the Armenian genocide as a teenager to come to the United States, and both his parents are Bronx-born Armenian-Americans.”

Earlier in January, sources familiar with the matter told ARMENPRESS that Kalamian could become the new head coach of the Armenian basketball team.

Kalamian serves as assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons of the NBA.

He previously had coaching terms with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors.