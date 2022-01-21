Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

CSTO chief sees need for practical work for border delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says the situation in the Caucasian region remains relatively stable thanks to the Russian-mediated agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During a talk with the UN Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca, the CSTO chief said that a practical work for the state border delimitation and demarcation is needed aimed at the further solution of the situation.








