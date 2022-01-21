Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-01-22

YEREVAN, 21 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 482.12 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 546.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.07 drams to 654.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 312.23 drams to 28603.88 drams. Silver price up by 7.33 drams to 375.5 drams. Platinum price up by 650.51 drams to 16353.04 drams.