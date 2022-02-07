France's Macron thanks diplomats, military involved in return of 8 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron thanked French diplomats and military officials who have been involved in the process of returning 8 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

“8 Armenian detainees were released by Azerbaijan and transferred from Baku to Yerevan. They were reunited with their families, from whom they had been separated for several months. Thanks to our diplomats, as well as our soldiers who were mobilized for this operation”, Macron tweeted.

On February 4, a remote meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place at the mediation of Emmanuel Macron and Charles Michel.