Armenian, Iranian science ministers discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan held an online talk today with Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Ali Zolfigol, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Minister Dumanyan in his remarks expressed hope that his upcoming meeting with his Iranian counterpart will already take place offline. The minister said that Armenia and Iran will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations in two days, which, according to him, is a good occasion to raise the existing cooperation to a higher level.

“It’s a pleasure to have developed and close relations with the friendly and brotherly neighbor. I am aware of the achievements of the Iranian students, especially their success in world programming competitions. In this sense I attach importance to the communication with the students of Iran and propose to consider the opportunity of cooperation between the student teams within ICPC. We also highly appreciate the achievements of scientists of Iran and attach importance to the opportunity of running a cooperation with the Research Institute of Fundamental Sciences, as well as the creation of new ties in the field of mathematics and chemistry”, the Armenian Minister said, proposing to boost the partnership also at school level, such as organizing joint summer schools and teaching languages.

In his turn the Iranian minister praised the scientific, public and cultural cooperation between the two countries. He said that the lecturers of universities and scientists of Iran can cooperate with the Armenian universities in different areas, at the same time expressing readiness to use Armenia’s scientific and human potential.

“We extend a friendly, brotherly hand to Armenia and are ready to closely cooperate in science and technologies, to mutually use the potential of innovations by implementing all constructive proposals”, Mohammad Ali Zolfigol said.

The sides also discussed issues relating to having joint technology parks, training respective specialists, organizing mutual visits, etc.