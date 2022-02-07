Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-02-22

YEREVAN, 7 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.37 drams to 481.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.54 drams to 549.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.37 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.15 drams to 650.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 164.35 drams to 27923.88 drams. Silver price up by 1.98 drams to 348.22 drams. Platinum price down by 166.94 drams to 15720.43 drams.