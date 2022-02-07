Emmanuel Macron arrives in Moscow

YEREVAN, 7 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Moscow where talks with the President of the Russian Federation will be held, ARMENPRESS reports, “RIA Novosti” informs.



Earlier President Macron said that prior to the meeting with Putin he is optimistically minded but doesn’t believe in “sudden miracless”. According to the President, the aime of the visit is not to allow worsening of the situation around Ukraine.



After the talks the heads of the two countries will give a press conference.