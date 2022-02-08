Parliament holds session

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding a session today.

16 items are on the agenda of the session.

The lawmakers will debate at second hearing the bills on making amendments and changes to the Law on General Education, the Law on Compensating the damages caused to life or health of servicemen during the defense of Armenia, and the Judicial Code.

The Parliament will also debate the 2020 annual report of the 2017-2020 State Property Privatization program performance.