Armenia reports 2486 COVID-19 cases in a day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 2486 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 394,074.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3180 in a day, bringing the total to 356,165.

The death toll has risen to 8102 (5 death cases in past day).

6807 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 7.

The number of active cases is 28,251.