Armenian Foreign Ministry responds to Lukashenko’s remarks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia responded to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko's remarks on Armenia.

“Surely, the Belarusian president’s unique geopolitical analyses are aimed first of all at serving domestic political agenda and have nothing to do with Armenia and its foreign policy,” Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

In a recent interview, Lukashenko said the Union State between Russia and Belarus should expand and include most of the ex-Soviet republics. Particularly, speaking on Armenia, he said “Armenia has nowhere to run…..what, you think anyone needs them? They have already seen it, Nikol Vovayevich [Pashinyan] has already seen it.”