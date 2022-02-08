Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games: Armenia’s Katya Galstyan fails sprint free qualification

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Katya Galstyan is ranked 80th among 90 athletes with results of the Women's Sprint Free Qualification at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Cross-Country Skiing event.

The 29-year-old skier finished the distance with a result of 4:00:48.

The fastest 30 athletes qualify to the Quarterfinals.

Galstyan will have another chance on February 10 during the 10km cross-country skiing event.