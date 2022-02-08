No statement can affect friendship of Armenian and Belarusian peoples: Acting Parliament Speaker on Lukashenko’s remarks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenians and Belarusians are brotherly nations, and no statement can affect the friendship of these peoples, Acting Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan told reporters at a briefing, commenting on the recent statement of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

When asked to comment on the statement of Lukashenko about being a part of the Union State, the Speaker said such issue is not being discussed.

“We have heard such statements for many times. But I want to note that the Armenian and Belarusian peoples are brotherly nations, we have very close friendly ties. No statement can affect the friendship of these peoples”, Arshakyan said.

The Acting Speaker of Parliament added that such or similar statements have been made in different times. “These are statements relating to their domestic political situation, their country. No such issues are being discussed in Armenia”, he said.

In one of his recent interviews, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said the Union State between Russia and Belarus should expand and include most of the ex-Soviet republics. Particularly, speaking on Armenia, he said “Armenia has nowhere to run…..what, you think anyone needs them? They have already seen it, Nikol Vovayevich [Pashinyan] has already seen it.”