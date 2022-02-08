YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Sona Ghazaryan (Civil Contract Party) is sounding the alarm to the international community regarding Azeri Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov’s statement on launching a task force that would destroy and change the identity of Armenian religious and historical-cultural monuments that have gone under Azeri control.

“I’d like to once again address the international community and say that this Azerbaijani policy is a challenge to the United Nations International Court of Justice 2021 December 7 decision on provisional measures, as well as to remind our colleagues, especially our colleagues from the European Union, that they are directing 2,3 billion dollars to a country that stands out not only with its authoritarian regime, but also with its policy of vandalism and destruction of historical-cultural monuments against its neighbors,” Ghazaryan said.

The lawmaker mentioned that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted resolutions which have recorded the Azeri attempts to replace the Armenian monuments with fake Albanian monuments.

“I’d also like to remind our colleagues, that it turns out that when our cultural monuments were being bombarded during the war, factually the double-strike bombing of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral wasn’t an accident after all contrary to the authoritarian leader’s claims, but rather a clear strategy of erasing Armenian traces. I am addressing this question to our international partners: whom are you giving that billions and for what?”