Putin likely to visit Turkey, but no specific dates agreed yet — Kremlin spokesman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Moscow and Ankara have agreed on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey, but no specific dates have been reported so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

“Indeed, such a visit will likely take place in the future. As we have repeatedly stated, President Putin and [his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip] Erdogan agreed <…> that this visit would take place as soon as the president’s schedules and epidemiological situation allowed. There are no exact dates yet, but they will be agreed through diplomatic channels in a timely manner”, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On Monday, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin revealed that the date of Putin’s visit to Turkey would likely be announced in the next few days.