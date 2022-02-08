Demand for government bonds prevails over twice

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Today the placement and buyback auctions of government bonds totalling AMD 28 billion have taken place on Armenian Securities Exchange.

In particular, the volume of auction allocation of government bonds (ISIN AMGN60294268) amounted to AMD 25 billion, with the demand surpassing AMD 64 billion. The maturity period of bonds is 5 years. The weighted average yield of the auction is 9.84%, and the annual yield of the coupon is 7%. This testifies to the stability of the financial market, its attractiveness, and the confidence in the bonds of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Armenia Securities Exchange.

The Armenia Securities Exchange informs that the primary auctions of government bonds through primary dealers, the list of which is published on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. To buy government bonds from the secondary market, you should connect Exchange members or market participants.