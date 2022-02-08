PM Pashinyan convenes consultation on preliminary fiscal framework of 2023-2025 Medium- Term Expenditure Program

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation on the preliminary fiscal framework of the 2023-2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Program, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Offic eof the prime Minister.

Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan presented the summary analysis made by the Ministry, the purpose of which is to provide information to the state agencies on the assessment of the current and capital expenditure limits of the fiscal space. The Minister referred to the main indicators of the fiscal framework, the opportunities for the implementation of the Government's targets in terms of current and capital expenditures, the risks of the fiscal framework and the forecasted trends in other directions.

In this context, an exchange of views took place, issues related to the activities envisaged by the Government's Action Plan were touched upon. The current and capital projects, the reform process initiated in various spheres and further actions were discussed.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is necessary to work actively and effectively in order to achieve the social, infrastructural and other targets in all the directions, and gave specific instructions to the officials in charge.