Armenian Church calls on the international community to strictly respond to the undisguised cultural genocide of Baku

ETCHMIDZIN, 8 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin calls on all countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, first of all, the co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group, sister churches and religious institutions, specialized international organizations to strictly respond to the undisguised cultural genocide implemented by Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports the statement published on the Facebook page of the Mother See reads as follows,

“Recently the authorities of Azerbaijan, in the person of the Minister of Culture, made another anti-Armenian initiative.



According to the statement of the latter “Working Group of professionals of Caucasian Albanian history and architecture” has been set up, comprised of local and foreign experts, the aim of which is to remove “the false traces left by Armenians” from the so-called the Caucasian Albanian religious temples.



The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin strictly condemns this initiative of the Azerbaijani authorities and qualifies it as anti humanitarian and anti-civilizational activity with manifestation of hostility and hate against Armenia, Artsakh and Armenian people.



The Armenian identity of Christian sanctuaries under control of Azerbaijan is a scientifically proven reality and can’t become a subject of dispute within the framework of reasonable and objective thinking.



The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin calles on all countries included in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, first of all, the co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group, sister churches and religious institutions, international professional organizations to strictly respond to the fact of undisguised cultural genocide implemented by Azerbaijan in order to stop and prevent such expressions of vandalism.”