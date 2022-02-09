LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 February:

The price of aluminum up by 2.72% to $3195.50, copper price down by 0.99% to $9718.00, lead price down by 0.09% to $2192.00, nickel price down by 0.47% to $23140.00, tin price up by 0.57% to $43100.00, zinc price up by 0.72% to $3642.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.