Jailed Goris Mayor denied bail
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Judge Rubik Mkhitaryan of the Criminal Court of Appeals denied bail to the Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan who is currently in pre-trial detention on charges of vote buying.
Arushanyan vehemently denies wrongdoing.
Law enforcement agencies say he allegedly committed the crime when he was running for parliament in the 2021 election with the Hayastan alliance.
