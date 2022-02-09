Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the normalization process of the relations between Armenia and Turkey during a telephone conversation on February 8, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken and Cavusoglu discussed also the additional steps the United States could take to support these efforts.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]